Economy still in dire straits: Sherpao

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed his concerns about the state of the country’s economy and emphasized the urgent need for the restoration of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Addressing a gathering of party members from Union Councils Man­dani and Harichand at Sherpao vil­lage, Sherpao highlighted the pressing economic challenges faced by the na­tion, including mounting debts. He ap­plauded the government’s decision to raise salaries in light of soaring infla­tion, providing some relief to employ­ees struggling to cope.

However, Sherpao criticized the insuf­ficient funds allocated for the merged tribal districts in the fiscal budget. He called on the federal government to ful­fil Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rightful share and release arrears of the net hydel profit and the oil and gas royalty. Addi­tionally, he demanded the prompt an­nouncement of a new National Finance Commission (NFC) award, emphasizing the importance of increasing the shares of smaller provinces.

Referring to the May 9 incidents that shook the country’s security founda­tion, Sherpao urged strict punishment for those involved in the violence, fol­lowing the law. He demanded that the masterminds and facilitators behind the vandalism and arson attacks on state buildings and military installa­tions be held accountable.

Sherpao recalled that the events of 2014, during which Imran Khan Niazi allegedly incited his supporters to en­gage in destructive acts, contributed to the recent incidents. He expressed concern over the lack of decisive ac­tion taken against the PTI members at that time, which he believed embold­ened them to stage a similar upheaval this time. He accused the PTI of train­ing its workers in sabotage activities, using petrol bombs, and targeting the government and army installations. According to Sherpao, the May 9 at­tacks were a continuation of the 2014 assaults on state buildings.

The QWP leader emphasized the critical phase the country was going through, with political instability and anarchy taking a toll on the economy. He stressed that political stability was essential for achieving economic stabil­ity. Sherpao expressed alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly the rising attacks on the po­lice force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He called on the provincial caretaker gov­ernment to enhance security measures and restore control. In addition, Sher­pao urged the government to activate the price control mechanism to curb inflation and lower the prices of daily commodities. He suggested that action be taken against hoarders and profi­teers to provide relief to the people