Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ethics and Conduct  

June 11, 2023
Opinions, Letters

For any system of governance to function and deliver, those holding power, must adhere to a strict code of ethics to prevent any abuse of power, along-with a welfare system for the most deprived. It is mandatory to adhere to such a code, with no conflict of interest, especially those holding powerful constitutional offices.

There is a notification dated September 2, 2009, issued by Secretary SJC, of a ‘Code of Conduct for judges of SC and HCs’. In Article-IV it states that “A judge must decline to act in a case involving his own interest, including those of persons whom he or she regards and treats as near relatives or close friend. A judge must rigidly refrain from entering into or continuing any business dealing, however unimportant it may be, with any party to a case before him. Should the dealing be unavoidable, he must discontinue his connection with the case forthwith. A judge must refuse to deal with any case in which he has a connection with one party or its lawyer, more than the other, or even with both parties and their lawyers. 

Budget: No clear policy formulated for deficit control, debt repayment

To ensure that justice is not only done, but is seen to be done, a Judge must avoid all possibility of his opinion or action in any case being swayed by any consideration of personal advantage, either director indirect.”

TARIQ ALI, 

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1686382281.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023