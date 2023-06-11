Ethics and Conduct  

For any system of governance to function and deliver, those holding power, must adhere to a strict code of ethics to prevent any abuse of power, along-with a welfare system for the most deprived. It is mandatory to adhere to such a code, with no conflict of interest, especially those holding powerful constitutional offices.

There is a notification dated September 2, 2009, issued by Secretary SJC, of a ‘Code of Conduct for judges of SC and HCs’. In Article-IV it states that “A judge must decline to act in a case involving his own interest, including those of persons whom he or she regards and treats as near relatives or close friend. A judge must rigidly refrain from entering into or continuing any business dealing, however unimportant it may be, with any party to a case before him. Should the dealing be unavoidable, he must discontinue his connection with the case forthwith. A judge must refuse to deal with any case in which he has a connection with one party or its lawyer, more than the other, or even with both parties and their lawyers.

To ensure that justice is not only done, but is seen to be done, a Judge must avoid all possibility of his opinion or action in any case being swayed by any consideration of personal advantage, either director indirect.”

TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.