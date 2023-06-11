Eyman establishes her goal for ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

LAHORE-Eyman Fatima, an 18-year-old hailing from Sargodha, is another rising star in Pakistan’s cricket scene. Driven by her passion for the sport, Eyman and her family made the bold decision of relocating to Lahore to pursue her dreams. As a right-handed opening batter, Eyman’s talent and dedication have earned her recognition, including a chance to represent Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Focused on performing in upcoming tournaments, Eyman aspires to make a lasting impression on the international stage.

Prior to her departure to Hong Kong to feature in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Eyman, a member of the 14-player squad, talked exclusively to PCB Digital. “I used to live in Sargodha and there was a lack of cricketing facilities in my city compared to the major urbancentres.

“My father wanted me to play this game, so for the love of the game, my family shifted to Lahore. Here in Lahore, I got registered in Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy and even today my mother accompanies me to the academy,” she said.

Eyman featured in the first-ever Women U19 T20 Tournament 2022-23 held in Muridke and Sheikhupura from 13-22 August. Playing for Central Punjab Women U19, she scored 171 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 119.58, which included one half-century. She finished on second spot in the batting list and her highest score of 70* came in the final against Sindh Women U19, helping her side win the title.

Later, that year, Eyman featured in the phase one of the T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament, held from 26 Nov to 2 Dec at the LCCA Ground in Lahore. The purpose of the event was to choose the players from a larger talent pool for the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023. Playing for Conquerors, Eyman scored 89 from four outings. In the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, Eyman played five matches and amassed 157 runs at 52.33 with a strike-rate of 126.61 and also earned two player-of-the-match awards.

Talking about her journey in the ICC event, Eyman said, “It was a great experience playing in the first edition of the mega event. I am pleased with my performance which helped the side win matches in the tournament. In the future, my goal is to bat more responsibly and actively contribute to the team’s success.”

As an opening batter, Eyman showcased her skills alongside England veteran Danni Wyatt in the Women’s League exhibition matches staged in Rawalpindi in March this year. “The participation in exhibition matches allowed us to interact and share experiences with foreign players. These exchanges proved to be a wonderful opportunity for us as we learnt about training routines, strategies, and game management from prominent stars,” she added.