Sunday, June 11, 2023
FINCA Bank Pakistan and APNA Bank suspend merger talks  

FINCA Bank Pakistan and APNA Bank suspend merger talks  
PR
June 11, 2023
Business

LAHORE - FINCA Microfinance Bank, Ltd. and Apna Microfinance Bank, Ltd. have announced that they are suspending merger talks after completing a comprehensive due diligence process. Jahanzeb Khan, President and CEO of FINCA Bank Pakistan, in a statement said: “The due diligence process demonstrated that a merger between FINCA Microfinance Bank and Apna Microfinance Bank will not be beneficial for our customers. We will continue to explore other options to expand our market share and further increase our impact on financial inclusion in Pakistan. We wish Apna Bank the best in its future operations.” Mian M. A. Shahid, Chairman of Apna Microfinance Bank, Ltd. in a statement said: “FINCA and Apna have mutually decided not to move forward with a merger. We are committed to exploring other opportunities to enhance our position in the microfinance sector. We sincerely appreciate the engagement of FINCA Microfinance Bank throughout this process.”

