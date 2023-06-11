Sunday, June 11, 2023
Fisheries’ dept officials tortured by hunters

Hunters attacked team and later threw them into the river

Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -   A team from the fisheries depart­ment was tortured and pushed into the river by fish hunters when the of­ficials asked them not to violate rules for hunting fish in the “no go” area of the Indus River on Saturday.

Receiving information about il­legal fish hunting in the “no go” area of the Indus River near Head Taunsa Barrage, a team from the fisheries department reached the spot and di­rected violators not to hunt fish in the area. In the meanwhile, the hunters attacked the team, tortured them and later threw them into the river. The officials of the fisheries department hardly saved their lives. The police concerned have registered the case against nine outlaws out of them two have been arrested while seven others managed to escape from the scene.

Our Staff Reporter

