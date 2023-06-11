GIKI, Tang join hands to launch joint education programmes

SWABI - The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute) and Tang Chinese International Ed­ucation and Technology have announced a strate­gic partnership aimed at enhancing education and training opportunities for young individuals.

Over the weekend, a four-member delegation from Tang, led by Direc­tor and Executive Presi­dent Max Ma, paid a vis­it to the GIK Institute. The delegation engaged in productive discussions with Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, accompa­nied by Pro-Rector Ac­ademics Prof Dr Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector Admin­istration and Finance Sar­dar Aminullah, deans, di­rectors, and other faculty members.

During the meeting, the two parties explored several areas of collabo­ration, including the de­velopment of joint diplo­ma and degree programs in technology, the estab­lishment of Chinese lan­guage and cultural pro­grams at GIK Institute,and the implementation of short courses tailored to market demands. They also delved into potential avenues for e-commerce, digital connectivity, skill-based vocational educa­tion and training, joint research projects, and interaction with Chinese universities.

Max Ma expressed the primary objective of the delegation’s visit, which was to strengthen the ties between Tang and GIK Institute while provid­ing students with quali­ty education and training opportunities. He sug­gested that GIK Institute students should consider learning the Chinese lan­guage and obtaining di­plomas that would open doors to employment opportunities. Further­more, he emphasized that studying in China would offer students a chance to immerse them­selves in Chinese culture and witness its remarka­ble development.