GIKI, Tang join hands to launch joint education programmes

SWABI - The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute) and Tang Chinese International Education and Technology have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing education and training opportunities for young individuals.
Over the weekend, a four-member delegation from Tang, led by Director and Executive President Max Ma, paid a visit to the GIK Institute. The delegation engaged in productive discussions with Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, accompanied by Pro-Rector Academics Prof Dr Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector Administration and Finance Sardar Aminullah, deans, directors, and other faculty members.
During the meeting, the two parties explored several areas of collaboration, including the development of joint diploma and degree programs in technology, the establishment of Chinese language and cultural programs at GIK Institute,and the implementation of short courses tailored to market demands. They also delved into potential avenues for e-commerce, digital connectivity, skill-based vocational education and training, joint research projects, and interaction with Chinese universities.
Max Ma expressed the primary objective of the delegation’s visit, which was to strengthen the ties between Tang and GIK Institute while providing students with quality education and training opportunities. He suggested that GIK Institute students should consider learning the Chinese language and obtaining diplomas that would open doors to employment opportunities. Furthermore, he emphasized that studying in China would offer students a chance to immerse themselves in Chinese culture and witness its remarkable development.