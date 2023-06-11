Girl dies, two injured in Kashmore landmine explosion

KASHMORE-A young girl died while two others were injured in landmine explosion in district Kashmore of Sindh on Saturday. Rescue sources said that a young girl while passing through the location mistaken stepped over landmine in suburban village Qaisar Khan Jakhrani of Bakhapura. The girl died on the spot while two people were injured in the explosion. Police said that the incident was outcome of old enmity as the opponent group had laid the landmine in the area. A case was also registered in the incident at respective police station and investigations were underway.