Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Girl dies, two injured in Kashmore landmine explosion

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KASHMORE-A young girl died while two others were injured in landmine explosion in district Kashmore of Sindh on Saturday. Rescue sources said that a young girl while passing through the location mistaken stepped over landmine in suburban village Qaisar Khan Jakhrani of Bakhapura. The girl died on the spot while two people were injured in the explosion. Police said that the incident was outcome of old enmity as the opponent group had laid the landmine in the area. A case was also registered in the incident at respective police station and investigations were underway.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1686382281.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023