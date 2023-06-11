Sunday, June 11, 2023
Girl killed, grandmother injured in street scuffle

Agencies
June 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -   A teenager girl was killed while her maternal grand­mother sustained multiple injuries during a street scuf­fle in the area of Garh police station. A police spokes­man said here on Saturday that two groups indulged in street scuffle over a minor dispute in Mauza Jalli Fatia­na and they exchanged fire. During the scuffle, 18-year-old Samreen Bibi and her maternal grandmother Gh­ulam Fatima received seri­ous bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital where Samreen succumbed to her injuries, while the condi­tion of Ghulam Fatima was stated to be critical

Agencies

