Governor vows for sustainable solution to problems of GCC

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sat­urday said that providing all necessary facilities and new employment opportunities to the traders and industrialists of the coastal belt was need of the hour. He said that the government would soon take serious steps for a sustain­able solution to the problems of Gwadar Chamber of Com­merce (GCC). He expressed these views while talking to people associated with indus­try and trade under the leader­ship of GCC President Shamsul Haq Kalmati here. The gover­nor said that the large-scale development process in Gwa­dar, sustainable solution to the long-standing problems of the local population and the implementation of the plans to provide them with all the basic facilities were commendable. He said that Gwadar was be­coming a modern internation­al city of the region as it would become the main commercial center to stabilize the eco­nomic system of the country and the province. Abdul Wali Kakar said that the first right on the development Gwadar belonged to its residents. He said that the investment of in­ternational and local investors in Gwadar would help in de­velopment of infrastructure of the city. The members of Gwa­dar Chamber of Commerce informed the governor about their difficulties and new em­ployment opportunities.