Govt allocates Rs 2.2bn for 25 schemes in rural areas under ‘Islamabad Development Package’

ISLAMABAD-With all focus on the rural areas of the federal capital in what is believed to be an election year, the government has earmarked Rs 2.2 billion million in the budget 2023-24 for 25 development schemes under the ‘Islamabad Development Package’.

The funds for the projects mainly focusing on the development at grassroot level, involved no foreign aid, suggest the budget documents. No mega development project has been included in the package, rather, the focus seemed to be on the small-scale development projects at union council level, apparently to win the hearts of the residents in what is believed to be an election year. The schemes mostly relate to rural areas of the federal capital.

The projects include development work in Union Council (UC) Alipur, Khanna Dak, Tarlai, Kirpa, Chirah, Tumair, Humak, Rawat, Sihala, Moghal, Pag Pawal, Lohi Bher and Koral in Islamabad; development infrastructure in UC Sohan, Rajwal Town, Chak Shahzad, Saidpur, Noorpur Shahan, Malpur, Kot Hathial (North), Kot Hathial (South), Phulgran, Pind Bhagwal and Kuri; and sanitation and road projects in UC Bokra, Mera Sumbal Jaffar, Bhandana Kalan, Jhangi Sayyedan, Sara-i-Kharbooza, Tarnol, Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta. Another project includes design-cum-construction of a bridge at Kori River UC Kuri Islamabad.

The other projects include sewerage/ sanitation and water supply scheme in ICT, construction of road from Darbar Sain Mircho to Shamas Colony Railway Road Islamabad; provision and installation of lift at ICT Agriculture Complex G-11/4, Islamabad; rain water harvesting in rural areas of ICT; rehabilitation of rural roads in UC Golra Sharif, Shah Allah Ditta and Sara-i- Kharbooza; water supply schemes Mohallah Usmania and Mohallah Bilal UC Sare-i-Kharbooza and Kalinger UC Golra sharif; rehabilitation of five rural roads falling in ICT,

Islamabad; construction of Revenue Centers at Tarnol and Sihala in ICT Islamabad; provision of drinking water facilities in 16 UCs of Islamabad rural areas; design-cum-construction of retaining walls at Talhar; construction of nullah/ RCC line at Shah Pur UC Phulgran; sewerage system at Bani Gala; and construction of nullah in village Shah Allah Ditta.

The other schemes include street pavement and nullah in Jabba Town near Khanna Dak, Islamabad; rehabilitation/ up-gradation of internal roads in 16 UCs of rural area in ICT; rehabilitation of Golra Morr to link Haji Camp Road; rehabilitation/ up-gradation of Korang Road Bani Gala; construction of retaining Wall at Prince Road; rehabilitation/up-gradation of link roads to village Johd, Dhok Ramazania, Sara-i-Kharbooza, Golra Sharif and Bokra; and structural rehabilitation and up-gradation of infrastructure of fruit & vegetable wholesale market I-11/4, Islamabad.