Govt committed to provide all basic amenities to people at their doorsteps: Rana Sanaullah

Lays foundation stone for Karari Railway Phattak; says Rs35 million to be spent on this facility and its construction to be completed on war-footing.

FAISALABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has laid foun­dation stone for construction of a Railway Phattak near Chak No.190-RB Karari on Jhumra-Faisalabad Road here on Saturday night. Talking to media persons after inaugurating construction work, the minister said that he had intended to address a pub­lic gathering and listen to their problems during stone breaking ceremony of the Railway Phattak but the rain and windstorm dis­rupted the public meeting.

“Due to harsh weather, I post­poned the public meeting. How­ever, I preferred to lay foundation stone for construction of Railway Phattak so that this project could be completed in time”, he added. He said that Karari Railway Phat­tak project would be completed within next 15 to 20 days to re­solve long lasting demand of the area people. He said that Rs.35 million would be spent on this fa­cility and its construction would be completed on war-footing. He said that the government was committed to provide all basic amenities to the people at their door steps. “Therefore, I would address the public meeting when I would inaugurate the Karari Rail­way Phattak after 15-20 days”, he added. Former MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra and other notables of the area were also present on the oc­casion and they thanked the Fed­eral Minister for Interior on start­ing work for Railway Phattak.