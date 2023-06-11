Sunday, June 11, 2023
Govt plans to pass federal budget 2023-24 before Eidul Azha

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
June 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    The coalition government has planned to pass the federal budget for the year 2023-24 be­fore Eidul Azha, as the de­bate over the finance bill for the next fiscal year will start from Monday. Leader of op­position in the national as­sembly Raja Riaz, as per the tradition of the house, will formally initiate the debate over the federal budget for the year 2023-24. The de­bate on the budget will con­tinue for more than a week, as after getting recommen­dations from the Senate, the finance bill for the next fi­nancial year will be passed. The government will face no resistance in the house as only dissidents of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf [PTI] are repre­senting the opposition bench­es. The purpose of approving the budget in not more than two weeks is to start deliber­ation on general elections.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

