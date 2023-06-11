Govt plans to pass federal budget 2023-24 before Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD - The coalition government has planned to pass the federal budget for the year 2023-24 before Eidul Azha, as the debate over the finance bill for the next fiscal year will start from Monday. Leader of opposition in the national assembly Raja Riaz, as per the tradition of the house, will formally initiate the debate over the federal budget for the year 2023-24. The debate on the budget will continue for more than a week, as after getting recommendations from the Senate, the finance bill for the next financial year will be passed. The government will face no resistance in the house as only dissidents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] are representing the opposition benches. The purpose of approving the budget in not more than two weeks is to start deliberation on general elections.