Green Line Express derails in Ghotki

The Rawalpindi-bound Green Line and the Fareed Express moving in the opposite direction narrowly escaped an accident after the former’s engine derailed near Ghotki – a town in northern Sindh, which borders Punjab.

According to details, the Green Line’s engine derailed at a time when it was crossing the Freed Express, heading towards Karachi, near the Ghotki Railway Station.

Fortunately, not only all the Green Line’s carriages remained safe but also the its engine didn’t hit the Fareed Express. As a result, all the passengers and staff of the two trains remained safe.

As a result, the Green Line remained stuck at the Ghotki Railway Station’s loop line and the Pakistan Railways’ officials said they had sent a relief train to the spot from Rohri to clear the track, as problems were being faced in the trains movement.

Later in the day around 10:30am, it was reported that the Green Line would soon restart its joruney towards Ralwpindi after the track was cleared and a new engine attached to the train.

Ghotki is located on the main line that connects Pakistan’s southernmost city of Karachi with other parts of the country including Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

That’s why the Peshawar-bound Khyber Mail was earlier stopped at Pano Aqil – a town south of Ghotki.

Meanwhile, the Railways officials say the cause of derailment has not been established at yet and the restoration of routine traffic can take some time.

The Fareed Express is a passenger train that runs between Karachi and Lahore via Pakpattan as it is diverted towards Pakpattan from the Karachi-Peshawar main line at Lodharan Railway Station.