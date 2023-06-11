Hina Rabbani arrives in Brussels to explain HR situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, on her whirlwind visit to important European countries, has now arrived in EU capital Brussels for talks with EU leaders on wide range of issues concerning Pakistan and EU.
While meeting EU leaders she would clear their perspective on prevailing political and human rights situation in Pakistan. Earlier, she concluded a two-day visit to Denmark and Finland on June 8-10, 2023. During the visits, the MoS held govt level interactions and engagements with think-tank and local media. In Denmark, the MoS met Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen. The two ministers agreed on building collaboration in renewable energy sector, under the recently signed Green Framework Engagement Agreement.
The MoS hoped that the Danish minister’s upcoming visit to Pakistan next week (June 16-18, 2023) would be instrumental in this regard. She assured Minister Jørgensen warm welcome and full cooperation on government’s behalf. Meeting with Prehn Rasmus, Member of the Danish Parliament, the MoS underscored the importance of parliamentary engagement in further cementing mutual ties. Discussions were also held on areas where quick progress could be made bilaterally. The MoS engaged with the Danish chapter of the Schiller Institute on Pakistan’s approach to key regional and international issues. The talk was joined in via zoom by the international president of the Schiller Institute, Helga Zepp-LaRouche. She also gave an interview to the leading Danish newspaper, Berlingske.
On 9th June, the MoS called on Johanna Sumuvuori, the State Secretary to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland in Helsinki. The two dignitaries noted the growing bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of education and vocational training. The MoS identified Green Energy as a key sector, in which significant bilateral collaboration could be developed in near future. Minister Khar also exchanged views with her counterpart on regional and global issues of interest. “The visit of the minister of state to Denmark and Finland provided excellent opportunity for high-level political engagement with the two countries. These engagements are expected to build mutual confidence and trust, resulting in mutually beneficial partnerships across various sectors,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in an official statement.