Hina Rabbani arrives in Brussels to explain HR situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, on her whirlwind visit to important Euro­pean countries, has now arrived in EU capital Brussels for talks with EU leaders on wide range of issues concerning Pakistan and EU.

While meeting EU leaders she would clear their perspective on pre­vailing political and human rights sit­uation in Pakistan. Earlier, she con­cluded a two-day visit to Denmark and Finland on June 8-10, 2023. During the visits, the MoS held govt level interactions and engagements with think-tank and local media. In Denmark, the MoS met Minister for Development Cooperation and Glob­al Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen. The two ministers agreed on building col­laboration in renewable energy sec­tor, under the recently signed Green Framework Engagement Agreement.

The MoS hoped that the Danish minister’s upcoming visit to Paki­stan next week (June 16-18, 2023) would be instrumental in this re­gard. She assured Minister Jørgensen warm welcome and full coopera­tion on government’s behalf. Meet­ing with Prehn Rasmus, Member of the Danish Parliament, the MoS un­derscored the importance of parlia­mentary engagement in further ce­menting mutual ties. Discussions were also held on areas where quick progress could be made bilaterally. The MoS engaged with the Danish chapter of the Schiller Institute on Pakistan’s approach to key region­al and international issues. The talk was joined in via zoom by the inter­national president of the Schiller In­stitute, Helga Zepp-LaRouche. She also gave an interview to the leading Danish newspaper, Berlingske.

On 9th June, the MoS called on Jo­hanna Sumuvuori, the State Secre­tary to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland in Helsinki. The two dig­nitaries noted the growing bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of education and vocational training. The MoS identified Green Energy as a key sector, in which significant bi­lateral collaboration could be devel­oped in near future. Minister Khar also exchanged views with her coun­terpart on regional and global issues of interest. “The visit of the minis­ter of state to Denmark and Finland provided excellent opportunity for high-level political engagement with the two countries. These engage­ments are expected to build mutu­al confidence and trust, resulting in mutually beneficial partnerships across various sectors,” Foreign Of­fice spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch said in an official statement.