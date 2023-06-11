Imran responsible for his downfall, says Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari on Satur­day said that despite many economic and political challenges faced by Paki­stan, ranging from climate change to Russian-Ukraine conflicts and domestic is­sues, he was confident that the people of the coun­try would come together to overcome these ordeals and build a better future.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera English Tv chan­nel during his recent vis­it to Iraq, the foreign min­ister said that the floods last year that devastat­ed large parts of Pakistan was not only significant for Pakistan but for the en­tire world. It had affected 33 million people, besides causing huge financial losses which had far reach­ing effects upon Paki­stan’s economy. To build back climate resilient Paki­stan, he said, they had ar­ranged a conference in Ge­neva in collaboration with the UN, adding they were making efforts to materi­alize about $9 to $10 bil­lion pledges made during conference. Whereas, large chunks of finances had been arranged through bi­lateral engagement with the world financial institu­tions, he informed.

The foreign minister said besides, they were try­ing to revive International Monetary Fund (IMF) pro­gramme. He also rubbished allegations of misuse of funds donated for the areas hit by natural catastrophe in the past by saying that there were misconception about funds which were based upon frivolous ac­cusation as none had been ever proved. They did not hold any weight, he main­tained. About PTI chief Im­ran Khan’s allegations, he said that he was responsi­ble for his downfall and the history would prove it.

The foreign minister said that the country had faced dictatorships in the past and Imran Khan al­ways supported the dic­tatorships. It was docu­mented and established fact that he was brought to power through rigged elections. He said the an­nouncement by the mil­itary top brass that the army would not involve in politics and would remain apolitical, had definitely upset the PTI’s support­ers. The citizens were of­fended on the incidents of May 9 when the PTI sup­porters attacked GHQ and Corps commander house, he added. He said the el­ements involved in those incidents would face the legal consequences.