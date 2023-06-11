Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Indian plane drifts into Pakistan in bad weather

Indian plane drifts into Pakistan in bad weather
Web Desk
12:59 PM | June 11, 2023
National

An Indian passenger plane strayed into Pakistan due to bad weather near Lahore and went up to Gujranwala before going back at about 8pm on Saturday.

It is reported that a flight of ‘IndiGo’ airlines was en route to Ahmedabad from Amritsar when it drifted into Pakistani airspace.

According to flight radar staff, the plane entered north of Lahore at about 7:30pm and returned to Indian airspace at 8:01pm.

A senior Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official said that it was not unusual as it was “internationally allowed” in bad weather conditions.

Meanwhile, several flights were diverted and delayed due to poor visibility at airports in light of an alert issued by the CAA.

The CAA spokesman said that it had extended the weather warning for Lahore till 11:30pm on Saturday as the visibility at the Allama Iqbal International Airport was 5,000 metres.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1686460690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023