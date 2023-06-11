Indian plane drifts into Pakistan in bad weather

An Indian passenger plane strayed into Pakistan due to bad weather near Lahore and went up to Gujranwala before going back at about 8pm on Saturday.

It is reported that a flight of ‘IndiGo’ airlines was en route to Ahmedabad from Amritsar when it drifted into Pakistani airspace.

According to flight radar staff, the plane entered north of Lahore at about 7:30pm and returned to Indian airspace at 8:01pm.

A senior Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official said that it was not unusual as it was “internationally allowed” in bad weather conditions.

Meanwhile, several flights were diverted and delayed due to poor visibility at airports in light of an alert issued by the CAA.

The CAA spokesman said that it had extended the weather warning for Lahore till 11:30pm on Saturday as the visibility at the Allama Iqbal International Airport was 5,000 metres.