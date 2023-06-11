Interior Minister unveils hassle-free passport system

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday announced the successful development of a robust and reliable passport system in the country, which complies with international standards and is crucial in providing secure travel documents to citizens and facilitating visa-free travel. He was addressing the launching ceremony of passport processing counters, inland online passport renewal facility and e-passport facility for the residents of Islamabad Capital Territory at the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport (DGI&P) Headquarters. Director General I&P Yawar Hussain and Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik were also present on the occasion. The minister said the introduction of e-passports, an online passport renewal system within the country and passport processing counters would empower our citizens, streamline their travel and contribute to the overall development and prosperity of our nation. Efforts were being made to strengthen partnerships and cooperation with other countries to enhance facilitation, he added. Expressing his joy and pride, the interior minister highlighted the significance of this milestone in Pakistan’s technological advancement and public service delivery. He said the initiative includes the establishment of 30 passport processing counters in NADRA offices located in areas where dedicated passport offices are not available besides the online renewal of passports within the country and the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad. Rana Sanaullah said that the accomplishment was the result of a collaborative effort between the DGI&P and NADRA and commended Yawar Hussain, Tariq Malik, and their dedicated teams for their hard work. Emphasizing the importance of these measures, the minister that they aim to enhance passport security and provide convenience to citizens.