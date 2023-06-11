Interior Minister unveils hassle-free passport system

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah Saturday announced the successful development of a robust and reliable passport system in the country, which complies with international standards and is crucial in pro­viding secure travel documents to citizens and facilitating visa-free travel. He was addressing the launching ceremony of passport processing counters, inland online passport renewal facility and e-passport facility for the residents of Islamabad Capital Territory at the Direc­torate General of Immigration and Passport (DGI&P) Head­quarters. Director General I&P Yawar Hussain and Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik were also present on the occasion. The minister said the introduction of e-passports, an online pass­port renewal system within the country and passport pro­cessing counters would em­power our citizens, streamline their travel and contribute to the overall development and prosperity of our nation. Efforts were being made to strengthen partnerships and cooperation with other coun­tries to enhance facilitation, he added. Expressing his joy and pride, the interior minis­ter highlighted the significance of this milestone in Pakistan’s technological advancement and public service delivery. He said the initiative includes the establishment of 30 passport processing counters in NADRA offices located in areas where dedicated passport offices are not available besides the on­line renewal of passports with­in the country and the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad. Rana Sanaullah said that the accomplishment was the result of a collabora­tive effort between the DGI&P and NADRA and commended Yawar Hussain, Tariq Malik, and their dedicated teams for their hard work. Emphasizing the importance of these mea­sures, the minister that they aim to enhance passport secu­rity and provide convenience to citizens.