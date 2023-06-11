Sunday, June 11, 2023
Irsa releases 181,800 cusecs water

Irsa releases 181,800 cusecs water
PR
June 11, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - IRSA on Saturday released 181,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 210,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.31 feet and was 30.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 85,400 cusecs and 68,000 cusecs,respectively. Water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1136.40 feet, which was 86.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 50,900 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 85,000, 81,600, 59,400 and 22,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 45,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

 

PR

Business

