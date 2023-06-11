Islamabad police issued 38,573 fine tickets for not fastening seat belts in 2023 so far

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police intensified crackdown against the traffic rules violators and issued 38,537 fine tickets to road users for not fastening seat belts while driving during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of CPO Safe City & Traffic, a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad are performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking stern action against the violators.

A campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and citizens are also requested to follow the traffic rules in order to maintain a disciplined traffic system in the city. Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. The Islamabad capital police is also ensuring strict legal action against other traffic rules violators as well. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.