KP Governor attends convocation of Bacha Khan Medical College

MARDAN - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited Mardan and attended the second convocation of Bacha Khan Medical Col­lege Mardan by distributing degrees to 170 students who completed their medical studies and awarded gold medals to 25 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa also congratulated the students on their ac­ademic achievement and praised their parents, and faculty members for their vital role. He said in prac­tical life, now you students have to bear a heavy re­sponsibility. With the passage of time, there have been changes in the educational environment, cur­riculum, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He said, today, the girls of the province are at the forefront in terms of numbers and success in edu­cational institutions. Students studying medicine should be devoted to their profession, Haji Ghulam Ali added.

“Don’t waste education, you must move forward in practical life,” Haji Ghulam Ali said while advising the students. It is an honour to study in an institution named after Bacha Khan, the Governor said.

Bacha Khan’s philosophy of non-violence and cour­tesy is to be a source of pride for this college, Haji Ghulam Ali said. To play a practical role in the im­provement of hospitals with the treatment of pa­tients, he added.

The Governor also advised the students to feel the pain of others as their own pain so that they could be more successful in their profession as doctors. “Hav­ing your knowledge, the pain of suffering humanity and passion for service is the sign of success,” Haji Ghulam Ali explained.

Honour and respect and modesty should be en­sured in our lives and attitudes, Haji Ghulam Ali said, adding, “Make the treatment of poor people the mot­to of your life, it will give you success in this world and the hereafter.”

Governor lauds role of ESEF to educate needy children

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Elementa­ry and Secondary School Foundation (ESEF) to elim­inate ignorance from society and said that we should educate needy children enabling them to play a role in the development of the country.

He was the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of ESEF held in IM Science Hayatabad. The ceremo­ny among others was attended by CM aide on Edu­cation, Rehmat Salam Khattak, Chief Secretary, Na­deem Aslam Chaudhary, Managing Director ESEF, Zarif Maani and Director IM Sciences, Usman Ghani besides students and their parents.

Addressing the ceremony, the KP Governor laud­ed the efforts of teachers and community schools of ESEF to educate needy and deserving children. He said that ESEF is also endeavouring to educate chil­dren that are residing in far-flung and backward are­as of the province adding their accomplishments are commendable.

He said that dream to establish justice and equal­ity could not be materialised until and unless needy children are not given equal chances of education and growth. He also urged provincial government to allocate appropriate funds for ESEF.