KP IGP opens newly constructed CTD headquarters in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Ha­yat Khan Gandapur on Saturday inaugurated the newly-construct­ed modern building of Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) Regional Headquarters Dera Is­mail Khan.

The IGP inaugurated the new­ly-constructed building by cutting a ribbon in a ceremony which was also attended by CTD Additional IG Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, CTD Region-I SP Fazal Wahid, CTD Re­gion-II SP Izhar Shah and other of­ficers and officials from CTD and police departments.

The RPO gave a detailed brief­ing to the IGP regarding the CTD building. Meanwhile, the IGP re­viewed the internal and external security of the CTD station. While visiting various parts of the build­ing, he also inspected the CCTV electronic monitoring system.

The IGP visited various sections of the CTD Headquarters includ­ing offices, Investigation Cell and various counters where he re­viewed the performance of each section in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that modern equipments, weapons, ammunition and vehi­cles had been provided to the CTD police.

The establishment of the CTD was aimed at complete eradica­tion of terrorism from the prov­ince. He stressed upon the need to maintain a close and friendly rela­tionship between the police and the people, saying, the bilateral co­operation

was must to eradicate the crime.

Later, the IGP presided over a high-level meeting with the police officials at the Police Club Dera.

The meeting was attended by CTD Additional IG Shaukat Ab­bas, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ab­dul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad, DPO South Wa­ziristan (SW) Upper Niaz Muham­mad, DPO SW Lower Shabbir Hus­sain, Additional SP Dera Iftekhar Ali Shah, SP Investigation Tank Na­sir Ali, SP Special Branch Tauheed Khan, CTD Region-I SP Fazal Wa­hid, CTD Region-II SP Izhar Shah and SP FPR Iqbal Khan.

In the meeting, the IGP was briefed in detail regarding the per­formance of police department in Dera region including the trib­al districts. On which the IGP ex­pressed satisfaction.