Lawyer calls for judicial inquiry into Razzaq Shar murder

QUETTA - For­mer President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Amanul­lah Kanrani Advocate demanded the formation of a joint interro­gation team (JIT) to probe into the broad day light murder of the senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar. Addressing a press confer­ence in Quetta, Kanrani stated that police investigation was not enough to investigate this high-profile case rather a JIT should be formed to review all aspects in this regard. “I demand a fair investigation into this case,” Kan­rani said, adding that law should take its course and the culprits behind the attack should be brought to justice. Razzaq Shar was killed while on his way to court for an important hearing in the Balochistan High Court (BHC), Kanrani recalled.