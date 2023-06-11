Leave no stone unturned in resolving masses problems: Punjab CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab has urged the administrative officers and officials to leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems of the masses.

Addressing the administrative Sec­retaries Conference at Civil Secretariat on Saturday, he exhorted them to work day and night to fulfil every task. While directing to dispose of promotion cas­es of government servants at the ear­liest, stated that every officer and staff members deserving promotion should be given their due right. Mohsin Naqvi directed early disposal of pension cas­es and inquiries of government serv­ants and all public welfare tasks be car­ried out diligently.

The CM directed the secretaries to fix one day to meet the people to lis­ten their problems. He said that abol­ishing the condition of NOC for those going on a research in Agriculture and other departments would be reviewed. The officers and staff members while initiating any task should not sit with comfort till its completion. A secretary level officer would oversee in order to attain the required target of cotton production in every district.

Construction of residences projects for the women officers and staff mem­bers in the districts would be complet­ed on a preferential basis while day­care centres would be established for the women government servants. A welfare fund was being established for the Civil Secretariat staff members.

The secretaries put forth their pro­posals and recommendations to the CM. Chief Secretary Zahid Akthar Zam­an in his address said that maintaining transparency in the posting and trans­fer process was a hallmark of the care­taker government. Every Secretary was striving wholeheartedly to fulfil his task and giving a practical shape to the ideology of paperless Secretariat was a worth mentioning step.

A state of the art building would be constructed in the old P&D Block. Ad­ditional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Senior Mem­ber Board of Revenue, and secretaries of all departments participated in the conference while secretaries of South Punjab participated via video link.

CM reviews pace of ongoing development projects Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mo­hsin Naqvi visited the sites of project to link main boulevard Gulberg with Wal­ton, extension projects of Gulshan-e- Ravi T junction and Bund Road, multi level grade Shahdara Mor project, Lady Willington Hospital on Saturday and reviewed pace of work on the ongoing development projects.

He issued necessary directions to the officials concerned to complete the public welfare projects within stipu­lated period of time. During his visit to the project site to link main boule­vard Gulberg with Walton, reviewed the construction project and directed to complete the project in time.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi direct­ed that implementation on the alter­nate traffic plan should be ensured and the road should kept wide to the maximum extent keeping in view fu­ture needs and requirements. He stat­ed that this project was of special sig­nificance for the citizens of Lahore and the citizens would have immense ease in transportation with the construction of this road.

Directing the relevant officials with regard to early completion of the pro­ject, he remarked that all important matters regarding the project should be finalized and settled at the earliest.

The CM was informed during a brief­ing that the fly over would also be con­structed on the railway crossing. The proposal to increase lane of the fly over project would also be reviewed. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Central Busi­ness Authority gave a briefing about the project.

Later, the CM reached Gulshan-e-Ra­vi and Bund Road and reviewed T junc­tion and Bund Road extension project. He was given a briefing about the pro­ject. He issued necessary directions with regard to implementation on the project and widening of roads. While asking afresh plan of this project from LDA, the CM directed to undertake afresh technical review of the project, adding that necessary amendments should be made in the project keeping in view uninterrupted and smooth traf­fic flow of Ring Road.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that signal free routes should be widened for the traffic coming from Multan Road, Sa­manabad and from various adjoining localities.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of mul­ti level grade Shahdara Mor project and reviewed construction activities of the project. He was given a briefing about the Shahdara Mor project. He directed to remove impediments oc­curring in the completion of the pro­ject and ordered early completion of the project. He stated that long over­due traffic problems of Lahore would be resolved with the completion of Shahdara Mor project, adding that citi­zens while entering and exiting Lahore would be provided ease with the ear­ly completion of the project. He direct­ed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works under all cir­cumstance. It was informed during the briefing that construction activities of the project were in full swing.

Later, the CM visited Lady Willing­ton Hospital and inspected different departments and basement of the hos­pital. He reviewed the steps regarding drainage of water from the basement and directed to resolve this issue on permanent basis. Mohsin Naqvi also reviewed implementation on the or­ders issued during the previous visit.

A delegation of Young Doctors Associ­ation (YDA) also met with the Caretak­er CM Mohsin Naqvi on the occasion. Mohsin Naqvi assured them that steps would be taken for the safety of doctors and health professionals and legisla­tion in this regard was being reviewed. He said that doctors going on strike for the acceptance of their demands was not appropriate, adding that bringing improvement in the health sector was foremost in his priorities.

A proposal for the construction and repair of Lady Willington Hospital and constructing a new tower was re­viewed on the occasion while it was decided to hand over construction and repair of dilapidated sections of the building to a technical committee.

Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Chief Secre­tary, Secretary Health, Secretary Hous­ing, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA and offi­cials concerned were present.