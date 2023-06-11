Sunday, June 11, 2023
Man killed in rivals clash  

STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD - An armed clash between two groups over tribal enmity took life of a man in Jacobabad district of Sindh, police confirmed on Saturday. According to media reports, the incident occurred in Dodpur area of Tehsil Garhi Khero in Jacobabad district when two groups locked horns over a long standing conflict and resorted to firing on each other. As a result a man was killed and three were injured. Heavy contingent of Police arrived at the scene after the reports of the incident. The authorities also took the body of deceased into custody and transferred it to hospital along others injured. Police sources said that the dispute between Banglani, Dahani, Katohar tribes have claimed the lives of 12 persons so far. 

Police have initiated Investigation into the case and police claimed to be determined to resolve the conflict and get the culprits punished for transgression of law.

 

STAFF REPORT

