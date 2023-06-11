Marriyum Aurangzeb criticises PTI chief for May 9 attacks

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday once again criticised the PTI chairman for not acting as politician, saying talks could only be held with a political leader and not with the one who had no respect for the constitution and the law.

Taking to Twitter, she said on May 9, the attack on military installations and martyrs' memorials was carried out because they did not agree [to oblige him]. She likened the PTI chief to Hitler.

Marriyum said that he [the PTI chief] has no regard for the constitution, law, humanity and ethics and called him an arrogant, egoist, obstinate and cunning person.

He [the PTI chief] blamed America in the rally, and then apologized and hired lobbyists [to build his image], she added.

She said a politician and a democratic person talks to politicians. “He [PTI chief] is looking for a shoulder and crutches [for support] which is no longer available.”

The minister claimed that he [PTI chief] needed an NRO to avoid foreign funding, 190 million pounds, Al Qadir Trust and Tyrian White scandals.