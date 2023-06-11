Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam Nawaz to address youth convention in Shujabad today

Maryam Nawaz to address youth convention in Shujabad today
Web Desk
12:51 PM | June 11, 2023
National

Chief organiser and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz will address a youth convention here on Sunday (today).

The gathering will be held in the football ground for which preparations have been completed.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her tweet, announced the holding of youth convention and address of party vice president.

LG Polls: PPP candidates return unopposed in Hyderabad, Sanghar

She said that on this occasion, prominent political figures of the area would announce their joining of PML-N.

Marriyum announced that besides youth convention, there would also be meetings of local organisations, social media, women and other wings of the party.

PML-N leader’s sill strengthen the party in Shujaabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and South Punjab and mobilise local workers at various tiers, Marriyum said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1686460690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023