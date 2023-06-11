Maryam Nawaz to address youth convention in Shujabad today

Chief organiser and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz will address a youth convention here on Sunday (today).

The gathering will be held in the football ground for which preparations have been completed.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her tweet, announced the holding of youth convention and address of party vice president.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ(ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر اور چیف آرگنائزر مریم نواز شریف آج شجاع آباد جائیں گی جہاں وہ یوتھ کنونشن سے خطاب کریں گی۔ سیاسی شخصیات مسلم لیگ(ن) میں شمولیت کا اعلان گی۔ پارٹی کے تنظیمی عہدیداروں، سوشل میدیا، خواتین اور دیگر ونگز کے اجلاس بھی ہوں گے۔شجاع آباد، ملتان،… pic.twitter.com/fKLCZ3Ez8P — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 11, 2023

She said that on this occasion, prominent political figures of the area would announce their joining of PML-N.

Marriyum announced that besides youth convention, there would also be meetings of local organisations, social media, women and other wings of the party.

PML-N leader’s sill strengthen the party in Shujaabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and South Punjab and mobilise local workers at various tiers, Marriyum said.