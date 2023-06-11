Newborn abducted from Jinnah  hospital Karachi

Karachi -A newborn girl abducted from Jinnah hospital Karachi on Saturday, leading a strong protest against the hospital administration. The baby girl belonged to Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Yusuf Goth, who was born Friday, was kidnapped by an unidentified woman. As per the details, the mother of the newborn took a nap during which an unidentified woman deceived the security guard by impersonating as the relative of the victim and kidnapped the baby girl. The family members staged a protest against the hospital administration, demanding a transparent investigation of the kidnapping. According to the family members, the CCTV cameras of the hospital are also out of order, due to which the footage is not yet provided by the hospital administration. The police officials have swiftly launched an investigation into the kidnapping, ensuring the public that every effort is being made to retrieve the missing newborns and ensure the safe return of all the children to their family.