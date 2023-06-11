One killed, 2 injured over resistance during robbery

FAISALABAD - A man was shot dead and two others sustained injuries over resistance during dif­ferent robbery incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokes­man said here on Saturday that 35-year-old Waqas of Gulshan-e-Rehman Colony was returning after perform­ing his duty in a pipe manu­facturing factory when two armed bandits intercepted him near Babar Chowk. The robbers tried to snatch cash and other valuable items but Waqas produced resistance which enraged the outlaws and they opened fire. As a result, Waqas received bul­let injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last amid intensive care treatment. Meanwhile, the robbers also injured a motor­cyclist Faisal Waheed and a pedestrian Ashfaq when they produced resistance during robberies near Khayaban Colony and Narwala Bunga­low. Both injured were shift­ed to hospital where their condition was stated out of danger while the police was investigation to arrest the culprits, spokesman added.

CPO ORDERS ARREST OF KILLERS IN DOUBLE MURDER CASE

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has taken serious notice of dou­ble murder in the area of Sa­hianwala police station and ordered for the arrest of the culprits at the earliest.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that rivals had shot dead 32-year-old Imran Haidar and 19-year-old Muhammad Hasnain of Chak No146-RB Daowala Jhumra over an old enmity during broad daylight. The CPO directed the Madina Town superintendent of po­lice (SP) to ensure arrest of the culprits immediately. The SP constituted a team which started investigation on sci­entific lines. It conducted raids and succeed in ar­resting one accused namely Bilal after few hours of the incident. The CPO appreci­ated the performance of SP Madina Town and his team and ordered for arresting the other accused, he added.