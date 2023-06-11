Pakistan has Plan-B if IMF deal not revived: Ishaq Dar

Finance minister says country will make payments on time n For debt restructuring we will talk to bilateral partners but not with Paris Club n Govt has allocated funds for general elections in budget.
ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday ruled out the possibility of debt restructuring with Paris Club and multilateral but said that Pakistan is considering discussions with bilateral partners regarding debt restructuring.
“As far as Paris Club rescheduling, we have no such plan on our menu. We will not go for rescheduling multilateral debt. We will make the payments on time and when they become due. I don’t think it is a dignified way to go and tell them that we cannot pay. That means you’re declaring yourself that you are not in a position [to pay],” Finance Minister said while addressing a post-budget press conference along with his economic team. He emphasised that the relief would not encompass “haircuts or write-offs”, and affirmed that payments to multilateral creditors will be made promptly. However, he informed that the government is considering discussions with bilateral partners regarding debt restructuring for a longer term, which is not unusual. He has also clarified that there is no need for domestic debt restructuring as it is not appropriate time keeping in view higher interest rates.
The finance minister admitted that the government has ‘Plan B’ in case the loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not revived before completion of the programme by end June 2023. He once again clarified that Pakistan would not default. Talking about ‘Plan B’, Ishaq Dar said that he could not share it in the public but it is about self-reliance and standing on your own feet. He came down hard on those who are predicting about the country's default and said they are basically behind these issues. They are partners in this crime, he added. He hoped that the IMF would release loan tranche for Pakistan as 9th review has completed. However, he said that there is no chance of a 9th review with the IMF as the programme would complete by the end of this month.
Talking about the pending amount of $800 million with Etisalat for privatization of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Ishaq Dar said that they are ready to give $264 million to the country. However, the government is trying to convince them to increase the amount. He admitted that Pakistan’s case is very weak, as the government in 2006 had made mistakes in finalizing the agreement. He informed that the government had transferred more than 3000 properties in favour of Etisalat except 32 or 33, which could not be transferred.
The finance minister clarified that general elections would be held on time and the government has allocated funds for it in the annual budget. “Our allies have the right to speak. They did not say anything unconstitutional,” he said, adding that if leaders of two parties had said so, the matter would be discussed.
He informed that the first objective of the government is to go back to achieve 2017 economic indicators. He said that the country had faced a “deep and steep” economic vulnerability, which it had successfully overcome, resulting in a halt to “any further decline”. He said that the GDP growth target of 3.5 percent is easy to achieve. He informed that the government had realistic targets in the budget. Increasing GDP growth would improve the economic situation and create job opportunities in the country. He said the budget envisages several measures for the sectors of agriculture, Small and Medium Enterprises, Information Technology to achieve the objective of economic growth.
The finance minister has also clarified that the government has neither taxed the packaged milk nor it withdrawn the taxes on import of edible oil. He was of the view that non-tax collection target of Rs2.9 trillion is realistic, as the government would generate Rs2 trillion from two heads including profit of State Bank of Pakistan and petroleum levy. He further clarified that the government would not increase the petroleum levy from existing Rs50 per liter on petroleum products. He said that the tax collection target of Rs9.2 trillion from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is achievable. He said that the government has taken new taxation measures worth only Rs200 billion in the budget. Ishaq Dar said that the government is in process outsourcing airports of the country. He said that two committees are being constituted in the FBR to address anomalies if any in the budget. He said these committees will take effect from Monday. He also assured that due consideration will be given to the recommendations of the Senate as well as the standing committees on Finance of the parliament.
He underscored the significance of the agriculture sector in Pakistan’s economy, adding this sector has the potential to generate rapid revenue and dividends. Furthermore, he announced an increase in the volume of agricultural loans from Rs1800 billion to Rs2250 billion, with an allocation of Rs30 billion earmarked for the installation of 50,000 agricultural tube wells. Ishaq Dar also expressed the confidence that the PML-N led government would easily achieve 3.5 percent growth target of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) set for the upcoming fiscal year with effective and transparent utilisation of massive development funds it allocated for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2023-24).
“I believe if we rightly implemented the PSDP and invested with complete transparency, the GDP growth from 0.29% to 3.5% will be easily achievable. We have set a very modest target and I am very much sure if PSDP funds are invested judiciously, you will find perhaps the 3.5% growth at the lower side,” he said while addressing the post-budget news conference. He said the government allocated a historic size of Rs1150 billion in development funds under the PSDP, which was almost double the funds of Rs567 billion utilized in 2022-23. In 2017-18, Ishaq Dar said he had presented over Rs1 trillion PSDP budget that was a record-high at that time, while for the year 2023-24 a ‘new-high’ size of the development funds amounting to Rs1150 billion had been earmarked to achieve the required goals of national development and put the economy on a consistent growth trajectory. He said the GDP growth target was not ‘unrealistic,’ adding the international financial and rating institutions always remained conservative as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank (WB) projected the growth at 2 per cent, International Monetary Fund (IMF) itself announced the target of 3.5 per cent, Bloomberg and Fitch rated at 4 per cent while Standard and Poor (S&P) calculated at 2-2.5 per cent.
“As per our professional calculation, it (3.5% GDP growth target) is doable by the grace of Allah Almighty,” the finance minister said confidently. Replying to a question on privatisation, he said the government was in the advanced stage of outsourcing the airports to improve facilities, adding companies from 12 countries have shown interest to participate in the bidding process, expected to commence in July.
Ishaq Dar said efforts were being made for getting an extension in the GSP-Plus status and hoped it would be done.To another question, he said population growth was alarming and needed to be addressed; otherwise, it could spoil the development efforts. He said the agenda related to population growth was also pending with the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for consideration.
Answering a question, he said the defence budget of Rs1804 billion was 1.7 per cent of the GDP adding it was not an ambitious one compared to neighbouring countries but a realistic one keeping in view the budget size. However, the minister said, as far as bilateral debts were concerned there was always room to negotiate but not for haircuts or write-offs. He said bilateral loans could be negotiated for a long term and this was not unusual because of the Covid-19, flood catastrophe and other confronting challenges. “We will consider and talk to our bilateral partners but have no plan to go to multilateral development institutions requesting them to reschedule our debt. The government will also not reschedule the domestic loans,” the finance minister remarked.