Pakistan outpace Japan in Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 

LAHORE- Pakistan downed Japan in its opener of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship at South Korea on Saturday. Pakistan defeated Japan 52-31 in the game. Ayman Mehmood and Muqadas scored 40 and 12 points. During the match, Zainab Shujaat, Hamna, Haya Gul and Alveera Kashif played brilliantly. Pakistan Community Korea President and PNF President have congratulated the national team for winning against Japan by a huge margin and hoped that the national team will perform brilliantly in other matches of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship. A total of 11 teams are participating in the mega event including Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Japan and Thailand. Pakistan will play its second match against Thailand on Sunday.