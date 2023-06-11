Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan outpace Japan in Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Pakistan downed Japan in its opener of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship at South Korea on Saturday. Pakistan defeated Japan 52-31 in the game. Ayman Mehmood and Muqadas scored 40 and 12 points. During the match, Zainab Shujaat, Hamna, Haya Gul and Alveera Kashif played brilliantly. Pakistan Community Korea President and PNF President have congratulated the national team for winning against Japan by a huge margin and hoped that the national team will perform brilliantly in other matches of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship. A total of 11 teams are participating in the mega event including Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Japan and Thailand. Pakistan will play its second match against Thailand on Sunday. 

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1686382281.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023