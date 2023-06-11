Sunday, June 11, 2023
Past in Perspective

Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has 

the courage to lose sight of the shore.”

–Andre Gide

It was back in 1922 that the first expedition to Mount Everest was carried out with the aim of reaching the summit. It was also the first time that mountaineers used bottled oxygen as an aid. Considering that at the time, Nepal was closed to Western foreigners, the expedition has to reach the mountain through Tibet from where they explored the entire eastern and northern region of the mountain looking for the safest route up. There were two unsuccessful attempts and the third one was the decidedly the final when seven porters died as a result of an avalanche which was induced by group activity. This was the first time that any deaths were recorded on the mountain but on the bright side, the expedition did achieve the world record for climbing the height of 8326 meters during the second summit attempt.

