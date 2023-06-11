PM Shehbaz hopes deal with IMF will be finalised soon

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced that all conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were met removing obstacles in finalizing an agreement with the donor agency.

Speaking to the head of the IMF for an hour, he assured that he would address the nation if there were any delays in the agreement.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the Prime Minister spoke about the challenges his government faced in completing development projects. He gave examples of state-of-the-art sports complexes that were built in 14 constituencies of Lahore during his term as the chief minister.

Unfortunately, all the projects were halted when a fascist government was brought in as a result of rigged elections in 2018. He further stressed that the previous government contained all the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which were started under the administration of PM Nawaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister announced that there would be no membership fee for school and college students to enter these sports complexes.

He said that his government raised the salaries of federal officers above grade 17 by 30%, and pensions of retired employees by 17.5%.

Speaking about the recent May 9 incidents, he tagged them an act of enmity that the enemies could not accomplish in 75 years. The miscreants attacked government facilities, causing substantial damage in a single day, at the incitement of an individual, pointing towards the PTI chief. Anyone found guilty in such events would be punished, he reiterated.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for political stability to bring about economic stability in the country. He stated that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, they would work to bring economic stability to the country.