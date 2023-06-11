PM Shehbaz, Kazakh president discuss bilateral ties over phone

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Saturday. Prime minister underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan. Highlighting the importance of increasing tourism and enhancing people to people contacts, the prime minister expressed satisfaction that flight operations between the two countries will commence soon. Characterising Pakistan as an important country in the region, the president of Kazakhstan expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen their long standing bilateral ties. The two leaders agreed on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, IT, textiles, and energy.