Sunday, June 11, 2023
PM Shehbaz, Kazakh president discuss bilateral ties over phone

PM Shehbaz, Kazakh president discuss bilateral ties over phone
MATEEN HAIDER
June 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President Kassym-Jomart To­kayev of Kazakhstan on Saturday. Prime minister underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilat­eral relations with Kazakhstan. Highlighting the importance of increasing tourism and enhancing people to people contacts, the prime minister ex­pressed satisfaction that flight operations between the two countries will commence soon. Characteris­ing Pakistan as an important country in the region, the president of Kazakhstan expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen their long standing bi­lateral ties. The two leaders agreed on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, IT, textiles, and energy.

