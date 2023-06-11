PM Shehbaz wants strong bond between Pakistan and Turkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his appreciation for the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and extended his congratulations on his recent success.

During an interview with foreign media, the prime minister stated that he was eager to enhance the strong bond between Pakistan and Turkiye. He aimed to achieve this by maintaining brotherly relations and boosting trade, investment, and mutual ties between the two countries. The prime minister desired to increase mutual trade to 5 billion dollars in the next three years and looks forward to Turkish investment in Pakistan's solar energy and hydropower sectors.

Additionally, the prime minister sees potential in the railroad network project between Iran and Turkiye and believes that Turkiye's technology combined with Pakistan's skilled workforce could lead to successful outcomes for both countries. In the midst of Pakistan facing fatal floods and financial loss, Turkiye had been a supportive ally unconditionally supporting the Kashmir cause. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

PM Shehbaz expressed anger towards PTI chairman for counseling miscreants to target military installations in the country and commended Pakistanis for not retaliating in the form of protests or violence.

He said that this all happened when the PTI chairman was arrested on the charges of corruption. He said that during the last four years, his party's leadership was arrested but there was no agitation.