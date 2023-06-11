Sunday, June 11, 2023
PML-N not in favor of seat adjustment, electoral alliance wit any party: Javed Latif

7:00 PM | June 11, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Sunday said his party will not make seat adjustments or alliances with any political party.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Latif said, "A line of demarcation needs to be drawn between a politician and a terrorist." He said that prosperity cannot come to the country by creating small groups and factions.

"The deal can only be done with the people. We have not made any deals with anyone else," he clarified.

Regarding the elections, he said that the PML-N will contest the elections under its own symbol.

Everyone else has the right to a level playing field, he added.

Regarding the case of journalist Arshad Sharif, Mr Latif said, "I want to request that the judiciary listen to the voice of Arshad Sharif's mother". 

