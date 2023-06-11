Sunday, June 11, 2023
PNS Tippu Sultan participates in Multinational Exercise KOMODO-23

News Desk
June 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Navy Ship TIPPU SULTAN visit­ed port Makassar, Indonesia for partici­pation in Multinational Exercise KOMO­DO-23. According to the press release issued by Pakistan Navy on Saturday, the visit of Pakistan Naval Ship is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing interoperability and exploring new vistas of cooperation between the navies of both countries. On this occasion, the officials of both countries have discussed matters of mutual interests, bilateral naval collabo­ration and Pakistan Navy contribution to regional peace and maritime security.

News Desk

