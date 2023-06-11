Political instability created by Imran Niazi damaged economy: PM

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Saturday said that the country’s econo­my direly needed reforms, which in turn, could be un­dertaken in a stable po­litical environment as the economic development was intrinsically linked to political stability.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister stressed “It is here that the Charter of Economy appears to be the only way forward for our political parties to achieve prosperity for our people.”

The prime minister in a lengthy tweet referred to the laying of the fiscal bud­get 2023-24 said that it rep­resented the beginning of the process to fix the econ­omy's long-term ailments.

The coalition govern­ment had prioritised the right areas that have the potential to spur economic growth, attract investment and make the economy self-sufficient, he added.

The prime minister said the making of budget (FY2023-24) was particu­larly a difficult task in view of the persistent challenges arising out of the floods-re­lated relief and rehabilita­tion, global supply chain disruptions and geostrate­gic upheavals. “Never-end­ing headwinds of political instability created by Imran Niazi damaged the econo­my and created uncertain­ty, as the country remained on the boil for well over a year,” he regretted. Mindful of the impact of inflation, the prime minister said the government provided re­lief to the public sector em­ployees and pensioners in the form of pay raise of up to 35% and 17.5% respec­tively, and increased mini­mum wage to Rs32000.

He said a more balanced budget that levied no new tax could not have been possible within the exist­ing constraints. The prime minister also commend­ed all those who remained part of this exercise and played their role in the bud­get-making exercise.

FORMER MPAS CALL ON PM

Former members of pro­vincial assembly (MPAs), Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Reh­man on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, they discussed the current political situa­tion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Also, the political leaders called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed the current po­litical situation in the coun­try. The leaders who held separate meetings with the prime minister included for­mer members National As­sembly Sardar Ghulam Ab­bas, Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and former provincial assem­bly member Mehwish Sul­tana. Meanwhile, Chairman Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany (LESCO) Hafiz Nauman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sat­urday. Hafiz Nauman briefed the prime minister about the power supply and demand situation and steps taken by LESCO to stop theft of elec­tricity. He also informed the PM about the projects of so­larization in the jurisdiction of LESCO especially the so­larization of grid stations.