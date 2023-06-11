President, PM express grief over loss of lives in KPK rains

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday ex­pressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property during the rainstorms in dif­ferent districts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa. In a message, the President said he felt im­mense grief over the loss of lives and property in the rainstorms in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. He condoled with the bereaved families and sympathized with the affect­ees. He prayed for the eleva­tion of ranks of the deceased in paradise and for the early recovery of the injure. He said he hoped that the authori­ties concerned would deliv­er timely assistance in the af­fected areas. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PM sympathised and con­doled with the bereaved fam­ilies, said PM’s media wing. He directed National Disas­ter Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure steps for relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas. He also or­dered for coordination with the chief minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. He asked NDMA to work together with Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority and Rescue 1122 to ensure complete as­sistance to the public in af­fected areas. He directed the local administration to be­come active besides passing instructions to the leadership and workers of Pakistan Mus­lim League(N) in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa to extend help in the relief activities. He sought a report in the next 24 hours about the relief activities and the extent of damages. The prime minister also directed that prior emergency mea­sures should be taken in the wake of the cyclone Biparjoy which was moving towards Karachi. He asked NDMA to make prior arrangements in collaboration with the Sindh government and the provin­cial departments. He also di­rected that full assistance should be given to the peo­ple in the situation of rains and storms in Balochistan. He said he himself was monitor­ing the relief activities in the country and the administra­tion and institutions should take all steps to provide time­ly assistance to the people.