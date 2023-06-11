Sunday, June 11, 2023
PUC gears up for Ulema, Mashaikh conference to address national issues

PUC gears up for Ulema, Mashaikh conference to address national issues
Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), a prominent religious organiza­tion, is set to host the highly antici­pated Ulema and Mashaikh confer­ence on Sunday here at Al Hamra Hall . The conference aims to ad­dress the pressing challenges fac­ing the nation, including the recent May 9 tragedy, and present a com­prehensive plan of action to guide the country’s future.

Under the distinguished lead­ership of Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and International Inter­faith Harmony Council President, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the conference will prove a pivotal event in shaping the na­tion’s course of action. With the arrangements now finalized, the stage is set for the distinguished scholars and religious leaders to convene and deliberate upon cru­cial matters affecting the nation.

PUC Secretary General Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Sid­diqui, emphasized the signifi­cance of this conference, stating that it holds the potential to pro­vide a clear roadmap for both the Ulema and Mashaykh, as well as the entire nation, regarding the current state of affairs. 

The plan of action, which will be announced during the conference, is expected to shed light on critical issues and offer viable solutions.

