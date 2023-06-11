PUC gears up for Ulema, Mashaikh conference to address national issues

LAHORE - The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), a prominent religious organization, is set to host the highly anticipated Ulema and Mashaikh conference on Sunday here at Al Hamra Hall . The conference aims to address the pressing challenges facing the nation, including the recent May 9 tragedy, and present a comprehensive plan of action to guide the country’s future.
Under the distinguished leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and International Interfaith Harmony Council President, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the conference will prove a pivotal event in shaping the nation’s course of action. With the arrangements now finalized, the stage is set for the distinguished scholars and religious leaders to convene and deliberate upon crucial matters affecting the nation.
PUC Secretary General Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, emphasized the significance of this conference, stating that it holds the potential to provide a clear roadmap for both the Ulema and Mashaykh, as well as the entire nation, regarding the current state of affairs.
The plan of action, which will be announced during the conference, is expected to shed light on critical issues and offer viable solutions.