Sunday, June 11, 2023
Punjab govt asks Centre to withdraw army troops

Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Punjab government on Saturday request­ed the federal govern­ment to withdraw the Pakistan Army troops from the Punjab prov­incewho were deployed for maintaining law and order situation during the unrest sparked af­ter PTI leader and for­mer Prime Minister Im­ran Khan was arrested by the Rangers from Is­lamabad. 

The Punjab govern­ment through a let­ter to federal secretary has requested the fed­eral government for the de-requisition of troops/assets of Paki­stan Army from Punjab with immediate effect.

