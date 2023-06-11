Punjab govt asks Centre to withdraw army troops

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Saturday request­ed the federal govern­ment to withdraw the Pakistan Army troops from the Punjab prov­incewho were deployed for maintaining law and order situation during the unrest sparked af­ter PTI leader and for­mer Prime Minister Im­ran Khan was arrested by the Rangers from Is­lamabad.

The Punjab govern­ment through a let­ter to federal secretary has requested the fed­eral government for the de-requisition of troops/assets of Paki­stan Army from Punjab with immediate effect.