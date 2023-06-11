Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qureshi calls Ishaq Dar as hitman of Pakistan’s economy

Qureshi calls Ishaq Dar as hitman of Pakistan’s economy

PTI leader criticises federal budget, says according to basic study of budget, this budget nothing but lies

Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Vice Chairman of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mehm­ood Qureshi criticized the feder­al government for presenting the budget and said that the govern­ment which has 42 days remain­ing has given the budget for 12 months, terming Ishaq Dar as the ‘hitman’ of Pakistan’s economy.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday appeared before Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore to seek bail in three cases registered against him in different police stations of Lahore. Qureshi had filed bail applications in cases registered against him in Race Course po­lice station, Gulberg and Sar­war Road police stations.

The ATC Lahore granted inter­im bail to the PTI leader till June 27 and restrained the police from arresting him. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmad Butar ordered the former foreign min­ister to submit one lac bail bond in each of the cases. Later, speak­ing to the media outside the anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Qureshi criticized the federal budget and said that according to the basic study of the budget, this budget was nothing but lies, as it does not correspond to the framework of the IMF. 

Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows

Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that the IMF may find it difficult to accept the budget target, adding the nation is being played with in the name of the budget. He said that the government which has 42 days remaining has given the budget for 12 months. It will have to be revised whenever the care­taker government comes and then the incoming government will also amend it. 

Qureshi mocked the incum­bent finance minister and termed Ishaq Dar as the “hit man” of Pakistan’s economy, adding Dar has kept money for elections in the budget. However, PTI leader appreciated the government de­cision to increase the salaries of government employees and said, raising questions regarding the funds availability in this regard. Commenting on the newly estab­lished Jahangir Tareen’s political party, he said that there are big names among those who have decided to join the new party. Qureshi compared the establish­ment of new party with the term ‘death on arrival’ in an emergen­cy of the hospital.

DC fixes fresh milk price for public at Rs190 per litre

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1686382281.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023