Qureshi calls Ishaq Dar as hitman of Pakistan’s economy

LAHORE - Vice Chairman of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mehm­ood Qureshi criticized the feder­al government for presenting the budget and said that the govern­ment which has 42 days remain­ing has given the budget for 12 months, terming Ishaq Dar as the ‘hitman’ of Pakistan’s economy.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday appeared before Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore to seek bail in three cases registered against him in different police stations of Lahore. Qureshi had filed bail applications in cases registered against him in Race Course po­lice station, Gulberg and Sar­war Road police stations.

The ATC Lahore granted inter­im bail to the PTI leader till June 27 and restrained the police from arresting him. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmad Butar ordered the former foreign min­ister to submit one lac bail bond in each of the cases. Later, speak­ing to the media outside the anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Qureshi criticized the federal budget and said that according to the basic study of the budget, this budget was nothing but lies, as it does not correspond to the framework of the IMF.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that the IMF may find it difficult to accept the budget target, adding the nation is being played with in the name of the budget. He said that the government which has 42 days remaining has given the budget for 12 months. It will have to be revised whenever the care­taker government comes and then the incoming government will also amend it.

Qureshi mocked the incum­bent finance minister and termed Ishaq Dar as the “hit man” of Pakistan’s economy, adding Dar has kept money for elections in the budget. However, PTI leader appreciated the government de­cision to increase the salaries of government employees and said, raising questions regarding the funds availability in this regard. Commenting on the newly estab­lished Jahangir Tareen’s political party, he said that there are big names among those who have decided to join the new party. Qureshi compared the establish­ment of new party with the term ‘death on arrival’ in an emergen­cy of the hospital.