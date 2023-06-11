Sunday, June 11, 2023
Rana Tanveer fires a broadside at PTI chief

Web Desk
7:02 PM | June 11, 2023
National

Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday launched a broadside at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Addressing a speech, Mr Hussain took a jibe at the ousted premier, saying, "The man who claimed to be the most popular leader of the country is now alone. The PTI chief is facing consequences because of his enmity towards the country and its people".

Mr Hussain said, "Whoever is involved in treason should be dealt with like PTI chief. People who wanted to see situation like Sri Lanka in the country should be ashamed".

"The person who came to power with the support of turncoats is now crying over their departure from the party," Mr Hussain added.

