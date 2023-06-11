Sunday, June 11, 2023
SHO suspended for parading body of alleged terrorist

Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The viral video of Station House Officer Matani Imran Uddin and his fellow officers parading the body of a suspected terrorist fastened to an armoured person­nel carrier has resulted in their suspension and the initiation of a formal inquiry. The video, which gained widespread attention on social media, depicted the officers arriving at their police station while carrying the body in question. Over the past few years, Mata­nai and its surrounding areas of Sarband and Bad­aber, located in the provincial capital, have experi­enced a rise in attacks against the police.

Following the video’s circulation on social media platforms, Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar took immediate action by suspending the SHO and the other involved officers. Additionally, an official investigation has been launched to examine the in­cident further. A few months ago, the Peshawar po­lice issued a directive prohibiting officers from using smartphones while on duty and from sharing offi­cial content on social media. Unfortunately, some of­ficers have neglected their professional responsibil­ities and instead have been posting personal videos and photos online.

The police force must prioritize their duties, especial­ly considering the ongoing sensitive law and order sit­uation. The incident serves as a reminder that officers need to remain vigilant and dedicated to maintaining public safety, rather than engaging in activities that may compromise their professionalism and public trust.

Our Staff Reporter

