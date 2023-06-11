SHO suspended for parading body of alleged terrorist

PESHAWAR - The viral video of Station House Officer Matani Imran Uddin and his fellow officers parading the body of a suspected terrorist fastened to an armoured personnel carrier has resulted in their suspension and the initiation of a formal inquiry. The video, which gained widespread attention on social media, depicted the officers arriving at their police station while carrying the body in question. Over the past few years, Matanai and its surrounding areas of Sarband and Badaber, located in the provincial capital, have experienced a rise in attacks against the police.
Following the video’s circulation on social media platforms, Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar took immediate action by suspending the SHO and the other involved officers. Additionally, an official investigation has been launched to examine the incident further. A few months ago, the Peshawar police issued a directive prohibiting officers from using smartphones while on duty and from sharing official content on social media. Unfortunately, some officers have neglected their professional responsibilities and instead have been posting personal videos and photos online.
The police force must prioritize their duties, especially considering the ongoing sensitive law and order situation. The incident serves as a reminder that officers need to remain vigilant and dedicated to maintaining public safety, rather than engaging in activities that may compromise their professionalism and public trust.