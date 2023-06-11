Sindh CM rejects criticism on budget, says PPP always improves people's lives

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that the Pakistan Peoples Party would continue to serve the people of Sindh.

He addressed the post-budget press conference and talked in details about the development expenditure. The CM also rejected the criticism pointed towards the budget and said critics should not be biased and they should look at the positive things in the budget.

Mentioning the details of the budget, he said Karachi Hub water canal would cost Rs24 billion, waste water treatment plan would cost Rs60 billion, one desalination plant to be Rs13 billion, Jinnah safety and security project to Rs2 billion, Marble city project to be Rs5 billion and NED technology park to cost Rs24 billion.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet on Saturday approved Rs2.24 trillion provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.

The CM also expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his visionary approach, highlighting the participation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in local body elections.

It is pertinent to be mentioned that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year amounts to Rs2.237 trillion which reflected a 35% increase compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the development budget for 2023-24 has been set at Rs410 billion, 267.5 billion has been allocated for school education, Rs228 billion for health, and Rs143 billion for law and order.

Meanwhile, the CM also talked about the cyclone that is heading towards Karachi coastline adding that the Sindh government was ready to deal with any emergency situation.