Steps being taken to enhance capacity of QDA for facilitating people: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that practical measures were being taken to enhance the capacity of Quetta Devel­opment Authority (QDA) with an aim to provide maximum facilities to peo­ple. He expressed these views while chairing meeting a meeting of the governing body of the Quetta Devel­opment Authority (QDA) as Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA).

Important decisions were made regarding ongoing and proposed development projects of QDA and other related matters in the meeting. Parliamentary Secretary QDA Shahi­na Kakar, Members of Provincial As­sembly Qadir Nail, Akhtar Hussain Longov, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch, Sec­retary UPND Manzoor Zehri, Direc­tor General QDA Muzamil Hussain Haliputu, Administrator QMC Abdul Jabbar Baloch and Station Com­mander and other concerned au­thorities were present in the meet­ing. The meeting was briefed by DG QDA on the agenda points in detail. The meeting approved the plan of establishment of a school and a park in the Takhtani housing scheme, it was decided to present the issue of permanence of 18 employees of QDA on an emergency basis to the board again in the meeting.

The meeting was decided to make the Farms Valley project through a joint venture in Quetta and Orchard project on Hanna Bypass Quetta joint venture subject to verification of rel­evant documents. In the meeting, a decision regarding rent increase was made based on the recommendations of the Rent Assessment Committee to be formed for the private school established on QDA land. The meet­ing made the decision that the private school management would be obliged to reserve seats for the admission of talented poor children, under this ini­tiative, even those children whose par­ents could not afford the fees would be able to get quality education.

The meeting approved the leas­ing of land for the playground of Girls Degree College Satellite Town, no construction shall be done on re­lated land and it shall be used purely for the purpose of a playground. The meeting also approved the proposed policy of terms and conditions for the sale and purchase of plots in the QDA enclave despite the meeting gave ap­proval for the revised map of Iron and Timber Depot, the aim of this move was to stop encroachment. The transfer of Shalkot police station and the provision of funds for the new building were also reviewed during the meeting. In the meeting, accord­ing to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the progress regarding the provision of urban facilities by bring­ing Sariab and Kuchlak tehsils under the scope of QDA was reviewed.

While postponing the proposal to create new posts, facilities should be provided in Sariab and Kuchlak only through the available resources and manpower of QDA, said in the meet­ing. Balochistan Chief Minister said that steps were being taken to in­crease the capacity of Quetta Devel­opment Authority.

He said that we have to make this authority an organization that is self-reliant and leads to the provision of maximum facilities to the people.