Value of Gwadar increased after construction of international port in deep water: Governor

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Ka­kar on Saturday said that Gwadar has always been the center of attention of global economic forces due to its geographical location. He said that the importance of Gwadar has increased after the con­struction of the international port in deep water, which was the shortest shipping route in the en­tire region. He expressed these views while talk­ing during a briefing at the Development Institute, Gwadar. While appreciating the proposed con­struction and development project and the role of GDA, he said that the speed of work on all the small and big projects under construction should be ac­celerated so that the local people could also ben­efit from their fruits. He said that concrete steps would take to ensure the supply of all basic facili­ties, especially clean water, to the people of Gwa­dar. Director General, Gwadar Development Au­thority (GDA) Mujeeb-ur Rehman Qambrani while giving a briefing to Governor Balochistan said that a comprehensive investment plan was made for the development of natural and human resources in Gwadar and to achieve this goal. The Gwadar Development Authority has laid emphasis on the construction and development of Gwadar’s infra­structure in its early days in order to compile the master plan and implement it, he said. It was stated in the brief that in the initial phase of the Gwadar Master Plan, the basic necessities of life and major projects of public. Previously, the newly-appointed Consul General of China in Karachi Yang Yundong has said that China is striving for high quality de­velopment and providing opportunities to develop high-quality Gwadar Port in Pakistan.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Karachi Edi­tors’ Club in collaboration with AdPulse in his honour, the Chinese CG said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would improve Paki­stan’s power supply.