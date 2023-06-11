Sunday, June 11, 2023
Workshop on digitalisation held at Peshawar Press Club

Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Digitalization Committee of the Pe­shawar Press Club organized a highly beneficial and successful training work­shop for its esteemed members on Sat­urday. The workshop, which marked a milestone as the first of its kind, attract­ed nearly a hundred participants.

Renowned local and international ex­perts delivered lectures on digital pro­duction and marketing, emphasizing adherence to international standards. Given the current critical circumstanc­es, the event provided valuable guid­ance to esteemed members, highlight­ing alternative opportunities in the digital realm.

The workshop was graced by the presence of President Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Fi­nance Secretary Ammad Waheed, Sen­ior Journalist M Riaz, and other notable personalities from the press club.

