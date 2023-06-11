Workshop on digitalisation held at Peshawar Press Club

PESHAWAR - The Digitalization Committee of the Peshawar Press Club organized a highly beneficial and successful training workshop for its esteemed members on Saturday. The workshop, which marked a milestone as the first of its kind, attracted nearly a hundred participants.
Renowned local and international experts delivered lectures on digital production and marketing, emphasizing adherence to international standards. Given the current critical circumstances, the event provided valuable guidance to esteemed members, highlighting alternative opportunities in the digital realm.
The workshop was graced by the presence of President Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Finance Secretary Ammad Waheed, Senior Journalist M Riaz, and other notable personalities from the press club.