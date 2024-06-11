12 farmers booked over setting forest on fire

FAISALABAD - Balochni police have registered a case against 12 farmers on charge of setting forest area ablaze near Chak 54/R-B. Police spokesman said here on Monday that Imran Khan, an official of Forest Department, filed a complaint, contending that 12 farmers including Bashir, Abdul Shakoor, etc. put forest area on fire and caused severe damage to the trees as the accused wanted to illegally occupy the forest area. When the staff of Forest department prohibited them from grabbing the land, the accused hurled threats of dire consequences besides producing severe resistance. The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused who were still at large, he added.

CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has visited the Headquarter of Dolphin Force here on Monday and directed dolphin jawans to improve their performance for arresting maximum street crimes. The CPO examined motorcycles of dolphin force in addition to checking cleanliness condition in the dolphin headquarters especially in their barracks and briefed them about latest security situation in Faisalabad.

He directed the dolphin force to expand their patrolling area in addition to keeping vigil eye on the movement of suspects so that crime ratio could be decreased in Faisalabad. He appreciated the participation of female officials in dolphin force and said that their presence would surely be helpful in arresting the female criminals. He also visited control room of dolphin force and checked response time and movement of dolphin force. Later, he distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among those dolphin jawans who showed excellent performance. SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, DSP Dolphin Malik Shahid and others were also present on this occasion.