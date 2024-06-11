2 suspects killed in encounter

BAHAWALNAGAR - Two suspect were killed in a shootout with police near Baba Farid Bridge here on Monday. According to the police, they were transporting the outlaws to the area near the Baba Farid Bridge when the accused opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated in effective and killed two suspects identified as Siddiq and Zafar . The accused managed to escape from the scene during the encounter. The bodies of the deceased suspects have been shifted to the THQ Hospital in Manchanabad. The police are currently searching for the absconding accused. The suspects were reportedly involved in several serious incidents in the area.