ACS, AIG visit District Jail Abbottabad

Peshawar - Abid Majeed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home & Tribal Affairs and Hamid-ur-Rehman, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Prisons visited District Jail Abbottabad.

The purpose of the visit was to assess facilities of the jail, interact with the inmates and especially to assess the skill development programmes and factory of the jail.

The visit commenced with a comprehensive briefing by Superintendent Jail, Hamid Azam, who provided detailed insights into the functioning of the jail and its various activities through a concise presentation.

The ACS and AIG Prisons visited different sectors of the jail, including the factory, where they expressed appreciation for the non-woven bags facility. Noting the potential for improvement, the worthy ACS ordered the provision of a logo-making machine to enhance the efficiency of the bags production system.

Personal interactions were conducted with inmates working in the factory, during which both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction with the inmates’ engagement and the quality of work being produced. The officials also visited the newly-established video link facility, acknowledging its importance in enhancing communication and connectivity for inmates.

Special attention was given to the innovative approach of rehabilitation through art, expressing satisfaction with the initiatives undertaken in this regard. The dignitaries especially lauded the novice idea of complaint redressal through an inter come system which directly connects the complainant to the superintendent.